Written: 2021-12-01 08:27:50Updated: 2021-12-01 13:26:45

Court Holds Hearing to Review Arrest Warrant for ex-Lawmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court held a hearing on Wednesday to deliberate on a request by prosecutors for an arrest warrant for former lawmaker Kwak Sang-do over allegations that he had indirectly received bribes via a massive severance pay given to his son.

The Seoul Central District Court is expected to reach a decision late in the day. 

The former main opposition People Power Party representative resigned amid the suspicion that his son received an exorbitant severance package from a firm at the center of a land development scandal in Seongnam. The parliament approved his resignation last month. 

He is accused of planting his son at the asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, where he later collected a five billion won severance pay, in return for helping the firm form a consortium with Hana Bank so the land development project will continuously proceed. After taxes, the son is accused of having received two-point-five billion won. 

After the prosecution sought an arrest warrant for him on Monday, Kwak denied his alleged connection with the asset firm and involvement in the land development project.
