S. Korea Loses to New Zealand 2-0 in Women's Football

South Korea’s women’s national football team lost to New Zealand 2-0 in their second buildup match ahead of the Asian Cup.



During the match at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday, Paige Satchell and Gabi Rennie scored for New Zealand in the 83rd and 85th minutes, respectively, handing the host its first loss to New Zealand in 25 years.



Last time South Korea succumbed to the Oceanian country in women’s football was March of 1996, when they lost 1-0.



South Korea defeated New Zealand 2-1 in their previous matchup in Goyang last Saturday.



Led by head coach Colin Bell, the South Korean side seeks its first Asian champions title during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in January.



Five top countries at the tournament will be given a berth to the 2023 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.