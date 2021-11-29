14th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Held in Tajikistan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and five Central Asian countries have discussed cooperation in areas including energy and the digital economy during a minister-level gathering in Tajikistan.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the 14th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Tuesday.The forum was attended by the foreign ministers of South Korea, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the vice foreign minister of Kazakhstan and some 100 experts.Participants discussed ways to boost cooperation in four areas, including forestry, energy, health and the digital realm. ​In a keynote speech, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said South Korea-Central Asia relations, which have seen remarkable growth in the past three decades, are facing unprecedented challenges due to climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.He then proposed to strengthen cooperation with a focus on coexisting with nature, creating new growth engines with future technologies and achieving human-oriented growth in order to turn challenges into opportunities.Chung also welcomed Tajikistan’s intent to join the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute which helps emerging economies’ transition into green growth.The next forum is set to be held in Seoul next year.