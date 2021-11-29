US Defense Chief to Arrive in S. Korea Wed. for Security Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is set to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday, one day ahead of the 53rd U.S.-South Korea Security Consultative Meeting(SCM).Austin will hold expanded talks with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook on Thursday before departing the nation on Friday.This year’s meeting is the first of its kind to be held since the launch of the Joe Biden administration and the last to be held under the Moon administration.Participants are expected to discuss ways to cooperate on policies to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish permanent peace in the region, as well as ways to advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance in a comprehensive and reciprocal manner.They will also share views on the U.S. transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) to South Korea based on mutually-agreed conditions.Attention is being drawn to whether the two sides will agree to carry out in the first half of next year a Full Operational Capability(FOC) test, which is an important step to examine South Korea’s readiness for the OPCON transfer.