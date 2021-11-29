Politics Officials from China, N. Korea Meet ahead of High-Level Meeting with S. Korea

Diplomats from China and North Korea held talks ahead of a high-level meeting between South Korea and China this week.



According to the Chinese foreign ministry website on Wednesday, Liu Jinsong, the director-general of its Asian affairs department, met with Jong Hyon-u, the deputy at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, the previous day.



The ministry said the two officials exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.



The meeting came ahead of talks between National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and Yang Jiechi, a career diplomat and member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, in Tianjin from Thursday.



One of key topics expected to be discussed is declaring a formal end to the Korean War. Beijing is speculated to have delivered progress made in talks between Seoul and Washington, while listening to Pyongyang's position.