Lee to Seek Consensus on Land Taxation, Yoon Campaigns in Chungcheong

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung says he will seek public consensus over his pledge for land ownership taxation, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate Yoon Seok-yeol continues campaigning in the central Chungcheong region.Speaking to a local media outlet on Wednesday, Lee said he will eliminate the pledge should it be met by more opposition after a public debate, adding that any policy that burdens the public can't be adopted without a consensus.The candidate also promised universal accident and sickness benefits to allow people to rest during recovery.On the third day of touring the Chungcheong region, PPP's Yoon met with university students to listen to their concerns regarding jobs.Asked about PPP leader Lee Jun-seok refusing official duties amid an apparent rift between them, Yoon said he won't push to get in touch with Lee, since a difference in opinion can exist within a democratic party.Lee, who reportedly discussed the internal strife with former National Assembly Speaker Chung Eui-hwa in Busan, is expected to return to Seoul on Wednesday.