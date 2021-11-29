Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee to Seek Consensus on Land Taxation, Yoon Campaigns in Chungcheong

Written: 2021-12-01 13:26:10Updated: 2021-12-01 17:42:03

Lee to Seek Consensus on Land Taxation, Yoon Campaigns in Chungcheong

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung says he will seek public consensus over his pledge for land ownership taxation, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate Yoon Seok-yeol continues campaigning in the central Chungcheong region.

Speaking to a local media outlet on Wednesday, Lee said he will eliminate the pledge should it be met by more opposition after a public debate, adding that any policy that burdens the public can't be adopted without a consensus.

The candidate also promised universal accident and sickness benefits to allow people to rest during recovery.

On the third day of touring the Chungcheong region, PPP's Yoon met with university students to listen to their concerns regarding jobs.

Asked about PPP leader Lee Jun-seok refusing official duties amid an apparent rift between them, Yoon said he won't push to get in touch with Lee, since a difference in opinion can exist within a democratic party.

Lee, who reportedly discussed the internal strife with former National Assembly Speaker Chung Eui-hwa in Busan, is expected to return to Seoul on Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >