Authorities Mulling Strengthening COVID-19 Checks at Ports of Entry

Written: 2021-12-01 14:35:51Updated: 2021-12-01 15:08:42

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities are mulling over how to fortify COVID-19 checks on overseas arrivals at the nation's ports of entry amid a global scare regarding the new omicron variant.

Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Wednesday that a task force has been formed to consider ways to tighten quarantine protocols in light of the variant. It is also in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for any repercussions new measures may have diplomatically. 

The official added that it is difficult to say that omicron is not already spreading locally. 

An Incheon-based couple in their 40s, who tested positive to COVID-19 last week after returning from a trip to Nigeria, could be the first known carriers of the new variant in the country. They were both fully vaccinated. Two others who had contact with them since their return also tested positive to COVID.

Results of the couple's genome sequencing test are expected by late Wednesday or early Thursday.
