Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's official newspaper is setting a commemorative tone ahead of the tenth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il on December 17.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday published editorials depicting the late leader as one who devoted himself for the public's well-being.Referring to the late leader as a benevolent father and a patriot who paved the way for the regime's bright future as a strong socialist country, the paper said his aspiration for a strong country is turning into a shining reality thanks to his son, Kim Jong-un.The paper then urged the North Korean people to devote themselves to the country's development.Attention is drawn to whether the North will hold a massive public event for the upcoming anniversary, as Pyongyang usually marks every fifth or tenth anniversary with larger events.