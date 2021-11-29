Domestic Death Penalty Sought for Man Charged with Raping, Killing Toddler

Prosecutors are seeking capital punishment for a man charged with raping and killing the 20-month-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend.



In a hearing at Daejeon District Court on Wednesday, they also asked the court to order the 29-year-old man surnamed Yang to wear a tracking device for 45 years, undergo chemical castration treatment and attend sex violence prevention programs.



The prosecution said Yang committed murder to satisfy his sexual desire, displaying an extreme contempt of life.



A five-year sentence is sought for the girlfriend, the toddler's mother, whom prosecutors say abused the baby on two occasions and turned a blind eye to Yang's crime.



The two are accused of hiding the baby's body in an icebox in their bathroom after Yang beat her to death on the night of June 15.



He is also charged with raping the toddler and committing theft while fleeing from police.



The court will deliver a ruling on December 22.