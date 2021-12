Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have tentatively agreed to pass next year's budget at 607 trillion won, up from 604 trillion proposed by the government.Democratic Party floor leader Yun Ho-jung and his main opposition People Power Party counterpart Kim Gi-hyeon reached the deal in budget talks held in parliament on Wednesday.One official who attended the discussion said the two sides agreed to increase the tax revenue portion of the budget by four-point-seven trillion won and reduce the expenditure by five-point-six trillion.The overall budget is three trillion won more than the government proposal.Rival parties and the finance ministry kicked off last minute negotiations earlier in the day amid a looming deadline to approve the 2022 budget.