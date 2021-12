Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has begun reviewing clinical data to determine whether to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven.The ministry said on Wednesday the U.S. ​pharmaceutical firm submitted data showing clinical results of vaccine shots administered to the younger age group using a third of the dosage given to adults.The ministry will examine the data to review vaccine efficacy and safety.Health regulators in the U.S. and Europe have already greenlit coronavirus vaccinations for children between five and eleven years old.