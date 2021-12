Photo : KBS News

The government says distribution of urea water solution is stabilizing as demand is on the decline.On Wednesday, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon chaired the 22nd government-wide meeting on the diesel fluid supply situation.According to sales figures at key filling stations, 200- to 300-thousand liters of urea water was being supplied daily while the amount sold has dropped to 200-thousand liters in recent days compared to 400-thousand in mid-November.Production volume also greatly exceeds the daily average consumption of 600-thousand liters, as imported water solution is also rising.The government on Tuesday designated three more gas stations as key distributors of the urea solution, raising the total to 130 such locations.