Culture 'Oh! My Gran' to be 1st S. Korean Film Released in China Since 2015

A South Korean film is set to be released in mainland China for the first time in six years.



According to Chinese media outlet Sina Entertainment, the film "Oh! My Gran" starring actress Na Moon-hee will hit theaters nationwide on Friday. The last Korean film that was formally released in China was "Assassination" in September 2015.



Korean cultural content has essentially been banned in the country following Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S. missile defense system in 2016, angering Beijing. Under the previous Park Geun-hye government, South Korea had triggered fierce protest from China when it agreed to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) missile shield.



Under a ban on Korean pop culture that followed, Korean movies have since not been shown at theaters in mainland China.