Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

OECD Upgrades 2022 Growth Outlook for S. Korea to 3%

Written: 2021-12-02 09:01:56Updated: 2021-12-02 09:44:14

OECD Upgrades 2022 Growth Outlook for S. Korea to 3%

Photo : KBS News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) has raised next year's South Korean growth forecast to three percent.  

The OECD made the projection for the country in its economic outlook report on Wednesday, raising point-one percentage point from its September estimate of two-point-nine percent growth.  

Revising up its 2022 growth estimates for the country for the second straight time, the OECD assessed the Korean economy continues to recover thanks to brisk exports and investment amid eased social distancing.   

The OECD maintained South Korea's growth outlook for this year at four percent.  

The OECD also raised its forecast for Korea's inflation for this year to two-point-four percent from its earlier estimate of two-point-two percent. 
 
Meanwhile, the global economy was projected to grow five-point-six percent this year and four-point-five percent next year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >