Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Ex-Lawmaker in Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has denied an arrest warrant for a former opposition lawmaker who is accused of accepting bribes from a firm at the center of a massive development corruption scandal.The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing on Wednesday to deliberate whether to issue an warrant for former Rep. Kwak Sang-do of the main opposition People Power Party on charges of bribery.The court rejected the prosecution's request for the writ, saying that the prosecution has failed to provide sufficient reasons for the arrest, while the suspect needed to be guaranteed his defense rights.Kwak is accused of receiving two-point-five billion won from Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management in the form of his son's severance pay in exchange for offering business favors to the firm while serving as head of the state-run Korea Legal Aid Corporation in 2015.The former lawmaker's son received five billion won in severance pay, but the prosecution accused him of accepting just two-point-five billion won, the actual amount given to him after tax was deducted from the total.