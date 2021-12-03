Moon Stresses S. Korea-US Alliance ahead of Security Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the alliance between South Korea and the United States, calling it a linchpin in keeping the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.The president made the remarks on Wednesday in his congratulatory message for an event celebrating the bilateral alliance on the eve of the allies' annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM).In the message read by his top security adviser Suh Hoon, Moon said that the Korea-U.S. alliance is the foundation of the country's security and diplomacy and a linchpin of peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia.U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended the dinner reception and also said the bilateral alliance has provided the foundation of peace and stability in the region.Austin, who is visiting South Korea for the SCM talks, expressed hope that the allies will hold discussions to expand and deepen their cooperation in the talks.South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and his American counterpart Austin will meet for the 53rd SCM talks on Thursday at the defense ministry building in Seoul.