National Security Adviser to Visit China for Talks on War-ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Suh Hoon will visit the Chinese city of Tianjin on Thursday to meet with Beijing's top diplomat.According to the presidential office, Director of the Office of National Security Suh will make a two-day visit from Thursday at the invitation of Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.The top office said the two sides will exchange opinions on relations between the two nations, the Korean Peninsula issues and the state of regional and international affairs.Suh's China visit comes as the government is pushing to declare a formal end to the Korean War.In the meeting, Suh is expected to brief on the progress in Seoul's discussions with the United States on the war-ending declaration and ask for China's cooperation in efforts to bring North Korea to the negotiating table.The security adviser is also likely to discuss a possible trip to Beijing by President Moon Jae-in for the 2022 Winter Olympics set for February.