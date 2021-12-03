N. Korea to Convene Later This Month Full Session of WKP's Central Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is set to convene later this month a full session of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea to decide the direction for conducting state affairs next year.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that a written decision on holding such a session was adopted on Wednesday during a politburo meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee which was chaired by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The committee’s full session is highly likely to be held ahead of 10th anniversary of Kimofficially being hailed as “supreme commander” on December 30.The committee is expected to boast achievements made in the agricultural and construction sector since Kim was given such a title as well as unveil the direction that Pyongyang will take in terms of its policies on relations with South Korea and the U.S. in 2022.During the committee’s full session at the end of 2019, Kim had revealed his regime’s objectives for 2020 in a speech.Meanwhile, the KCNA noted that the central committee had assessed that this year, overall, was a year of victory for the North.