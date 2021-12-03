2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial to be Held Virtually Instead of Offline

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has adjusted plans for holding various diplomatic events amid the spread of the omicron variant.A foreign ministry official told reporters on Wednesday that the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial forum which was set to be held offline next Tuesday and Wednesday will be held virtually.The meeting was initially organized for on-site attendance of government officials from some 100 nations and around 400 foreign dignitaries from international organizations.The decision comes after the government postponed the gathering from April to December due to the pandemic. The government had actively prepared for the meeting which was set to be the largest face-to-face international conference to be held in the nation since the pandemic broke out and the first of its kind to be held in Asia.Meanwhile, the foreign ministry put off the Korea-Africa forum to next year which was scheduled to be held offline next Thursday and Friday in Seoul.The ministry also decided to delay an annual meeting of the chiefs of South Korea's overseas diplomatic missions to next year. Initially, the meeting was scheduled to be held physically for the first time in three years in Seoul on December 20 for three days.