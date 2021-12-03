Menu Content

2021-12-02

Court Begins Deliberating Warrant Request for Key Figure in Political Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court began deliberating on Thursday a request for an arrest warrant for prosecutor Son Jun-sung, who is a key figure in a political meddling scandal surrounding former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. 

Before heading into his hearing, Son was asked to comment on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) again seeking an arrest warrant for him just after a month. 

Son replied simply that he’ll give a thorough explanation before the judge. 

The CIO earlier requested an arrest warrant for Son on October 20 and 23 but the court turned down both requests. 

The agency then summoned Son for questioning on November 2 and 10 before requesting an arrest warrant for him for the third time on Tuesday. 

Son, a former aide to Yoon, is suspected of conveying pre-written complaints against several pro-government figures to prosecutor-turned-opposition lawmaker Kim Woong ahead of last year’s general elections.

The court’s decision on the arrest warrant request is set to come out late Thursday or early Friday.
