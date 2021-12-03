Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

National Assembly Expected to Pass 2022 Budget after 3.5 Tln Won Increase

Written: 2021-12-02 13:15:13Updated: 2021-12-02 15:37:25

National Assembly Expected to Pass 2022 Budget after 3.5 Tln Won Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is expected to pass the government's budget plan for next year before Thursday's deadline, having increased the amount by three-point-five trillion won to 607-point-nine trillion won.

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Yun Ho-jung said on Thursday that during budget review, his party expanded portions to support small businesses, reinforce public medical service and revitalize regional economies amid the pandemic.

Sixty-eight trillion won have been set aside to compensate and assist small businesses, while the budget for quarantine and health care was raised by around one-point-three trillion won.

While the DP and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) are known to have reached a tentative deal on increasing support for the businesses, the opposition rejected seven-point-two billion won in defense budget for a light aircraft carrier project.

Questioning the project's feasibility and necessity, the PPP reportedly proposed requiring another feasibility investigation under the incoming administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >