National Assembly Expected to Pass 2022 Budget after 3.5 Tln Won Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is expected to pass the government's budget plan for next year before Thursday's deadline, having increased the amount by three-point-five trillion won to 607-point-nine trillion won.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Yun Ho-jung said on Thursday that during budget review, his party expanded portions to support small businesses, reinforce public medical service and revitalize regional economies amid the pandemic.Sixty-eight trillion won have been set aside to compensate and assist small businesses, while the budget for quarantine and health care was raised by around one-point-three trillion won.While the DP and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) are known to have reached a tentative deal on increasing support for the businesses, the opposition rejected seven-point-two billion won in defense budget for a light aircraft carrier project.Questioning the project's feasibility and necessity, the PPP reportedly proposed requiring another feasibility investigation under the incoming administration.