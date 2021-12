Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is the third largest contributor to global plastic waste according to a recent report.The report released by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on Wednesday showed on average South Korea generated 88 kilograms of plastic waste per person in 2016, ranking third in the world.The U.S. topped the list with 130 kilograms followed by the U.K. with 99 kilograms.China generated an average of 16 kilograms of plastic waste per person in 2016 while Japan's generated average is 38 kilograms per person during the same year.The report said global plastic production rose from 20 million metric tons in 1966 to 381 million metric tons in 2015, increasing by 20 fold over half a century.