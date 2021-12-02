Menu Content

Concerns Rise Over Further Possible Spread of Omicron Variant

Written: 2021-12-02 14:04:44Updated: 2021-12-02 16:03:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Concerns are rising over a possible local dissemination of the omicron variant as patients confirmed with the strain made contact with dozens of people prior to their diagnosis.

A couple who recently visited Nigeria have spread the virus to their son, their male acquaintance and his family members, some of whom tested positive for the new variant while some are waiting for results.

The couple and other confirmed patients have contacted over 60 people, including those who boarded the same plane, raising concerns the number of omicron cases could rise exponentially in the community. 

Contact tracing on two women in their 50s who were also confirmed with the new variant on Wednesday are piling on fears that the strain is quickly spreading in the capital region. All five confirmed patients of the omicron variant are based in the greater Seoul area.
