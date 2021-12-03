Environment Ministers of S. Korea, China, Japan to Hold Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual ministerial-level environmental meeting among South Korea, China and Japan will be held next Tuesday in downtown Seoul.The 22nd Tripartite Environment Ministers Meeting(TEMM22) will be held virtually by the environment ministers of the three Asian neighbors, Han Jeoung-ae, Huang Runqiu and Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi.The three sides are expected to discuss various ways to boost environmental cooperation in the region and share major policies, including those on air quality improvement and carbon neutrality.A joint communique will be adopted containing collaborative efforts on key environmental issues, including fine dust and diversification of organisms, for the next five years.The meeting was inaugurated in 1999 upon South Korea's proposal, and has been held annually since. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.