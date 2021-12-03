Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't: Talks Underway to Import COVID-19 Pills Within This Year

Written: 2021-12-02 15:07:59Updated: 2021-12-02 16:06:19

Gov't: Talks Underway to Import COVID-19 Pills Within This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says talks are underway with global pharmaceutical companies to import edible COVID-19 treatment within this year.

Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae, during Thursday's closed-door briefing, said the government is negotiating with global pharmaceutical companies to move up the shipment schedule of the pills to South Korea, details of which will be announced once they're fixed. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) has previously said it has secured antiviral drugs for over 400-thousand people which will arrive in the country in phases from February, next year.

But amid the soaring number of new infections on top of confirmed cases of the new omicron variant, authorities are seeking to get the pills at an earlier date.

This follows President Moon Jae-in's call on Monday, to move up the date from February, next year to within this month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >