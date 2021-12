Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s national security adviser Suh Hoon arrived in Tianjin, China on Thursday for talks with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, on regional issues.Talks will likely focus on bilateral relations and North Korea issues, with Suh expected to share progress made between Seoul and Washington on the end-of-war declaration with Yang, foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party.China has reportedly expressed its will to participate in declaring an end to the Korean War through diplomatic channels, as a nation that signed the armistice agreement.Upon his arrival, Suh told reporters that general discussions on bilateral relations will also take center stage as next year the two nations mark their 30th anniversary since forming diplomatic ties.