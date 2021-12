Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to build the world's most advanced digital infrastructure for future generations, promising continual government support.Speaking at an event designed to hear the voices of the youth in the ICT industry on Thursday, President Moon expressed gratitude for millennials and Gen Zers, calling them the leaders of today's innovation.Stressing that the young generation's entrepreneurship have led to record-level exports in the ICT sector this year, he praised that their innovative challenges also positioned South Korea as number one in the OECD Digital Government Index as well as the World's Economic Forum's ICT Adoption Index.President Moon also vowed continual support for digital innovation in all economic and social areas, such as the smart city and remote medical treatment systems.