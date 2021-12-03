Rival Parties Fail to Reach Final Deal on 2022 Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’ rival political parties on Thursday failed to reach a consensus on the next year’s budget bill just hours before the official deadline.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition People Power Party, Yun Ho-jung and Kim Gi-hyeon, sat down for talks to hash out the parties’ remaining differences on the 2022 budget bill but couldn’t reach a comprehensive deal.The meeting was a follow-up to the previous day’s negotiations when the two tentatively agreed to set the size of the budget at around 607 trillion won, up from 604 trillion won initially proposed by the government.They sought to confirm a final deal by ironing out lingering differences, including that of DP’s push to secure a defense budget for a light aircraft carrier project.After the breakdown of the talks, DP floor leader Yun told reporters that the two parties, despite their differences, had agreed that the bill should be passed before the midnight deadline.The DP is expected to unilaterally push for the bill’s passage during the parliamentary plenary session slated for 8 p.m.