Pres. Office Sees Adjustments, not Significant Changes, to Quarantine Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the government will respond to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 with a moderate readjustment of quarantine measures rather than stringent distancing measures.Park Soo-hyun, presidential secretary for public communication, relayed the top office’s position while speaking on a KBS YouTube channel on Thursday.He emphasized applying measures flexibly in line with the overall situation regarding COVID-19 infections, including the spread of the new omicron variant.The official’s latest remarks are a turnaround from his earlier media interview on the previous day, in which he said there could be significant readjustment of quarantine measures should the number of those infected with the new strain increase.The comments had sparked speculation that the government may reintroduce tougher distancing protocols, after easing them as part of a phased transition to normalcy that began early last month.Health authorities were also reportedly moving to reinforce measures on social distancing comparable to the toughest Level Four restrictions under the previous scheme. This would involve limiting or shutting down operations for night life establishments where crowds gather.Park said tougher distancing and business shutdowns could pour cold water on efforts to enhance public livelihood and affect state compensation for small business owners.