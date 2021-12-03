Presidential Poll: 34% Support PPP's Yoon, DP's Lee Takes 33%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll released on Thursday shows South Korea's two leading presidential contenders -- former Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party and former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl of the People Power Party -- currently neck-and-neck, and within the margin of error.In the poll conducted from Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on one-thousand-15 adults nationwide, 34 percent of those surveyed expressed their support for Yoon and 33 percent for Lee in a hypothetical multi-candidate race.Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People’s Party stood at a distant third with five percent, followed by minor progressive Justice Party Chair Sim Sang-jeung at four percent.In the previous weekly survey by the same pollsters, Yoon led Lee by three percentage points albeit within the margin of error, which came to plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Asked who will likely become the next president, 37 percent of the people surveyed picked the governor as opposed to the ex-prosecution chief, who garnered 36 percent.As for which party they support, both the DP and the PPP received 32 percent.The joint poll had a confidence level of 95 percent. More details are posted on the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission website.