Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported another case of the new coronavirus variant omicron, raising the number of cases found in the country to six.Health authorities said on Thursday that a teenage boy tested positive for the virus in a subsequent genetic sequencing test.The boy is the son of the couple in Incheon, who were confirmed to have contracted the variant the previous day following their trip to Nigeria last month.Authorities confirmed the country's first cases of the variant on Wednesday, including the couple from Incheon, their Uzbekistani friend in his 30s and two other women in their 50s.The number of omicron infections may rise further as authorities are trying to identify people who had contacts with the infected people.