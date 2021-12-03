Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea's FX Reserves Fall for First Time in 5 Months in Nov.

Written: 2021-12-03 08:21:16Updated: 2021-12-03 10:27:16

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign reserves decreased for the first time in five months in November due to a decline in the value of non-dollar assets.  

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the nation's foreign currency reserves reached 463-point-91 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of last month, down five-point-three billion dollars from a month earlier. 

The drop comes after the foreign reserves posted fresh highs for four straight months from July. 

The central bank said the reserves declined last month due to a fall in the value of non-dollar assets when converted into the greenback and a drop in foreign currency deposits at financial institutions. 

As of the end of October, South Korea was the world's eighth largest holder of foreign exchange reserves. 

China topped the list at over three-point-two trillion dollars, followed by Japan and Switzerland.
