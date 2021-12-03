Moon Asks for US Support for War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday and asked for Washington's support for Seoul's efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War.In the meeting at the top office, President Moon and the Pentagon chief exchanged opinions on how to coordinate efforts between the two nations to denuclearize North Korea and advance the Korean Peninsula peace process.The president said his government proposed the war-ending declaration to hand over to the next government where dialogue is ongoing between the Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S.He then asked for the U.S.' continued attention and support for the declaration, saying that close cooperation between Seoul and Washington is important to ensure the peace process will continue.In response, Secretary Austin expressed his respect for Moon's diplomatic efforts to improve relations between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S.He also stressed that Washington remains committed to diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang.