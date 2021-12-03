Court Denies Arrest Warrant Again for Prosecutor in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has again rejected an arrest warrant for a sitting prosecutor accused of conspiring with the main opposition party to investigate ruling camp officials.The Seoul Central District Court turned down the writ for Son Jun-sung early on Friday after holding a hearing for three hours on Thursday to deliberate his arrest.The court cited it's hard to acknowledge the need for arrest, while it appears the suspect needs to be guaranteed his defense rights.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) sought the warrant on Tuesday, about a month after its earlier request was turned down.Son, who served at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office last year, is accused of ordering prosecutors to file complaints against pro-government figures ahead of last year's general elections. He is suspected to have conspired with main opposition People Power Party Representative Kim Woong to lodge the defamation complaints.The court previously rejected his arrest, citing insufficient grounds and a low flight risk.