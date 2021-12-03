S. Korea to Tighten Caps on Private Gatherings to 6 in Capital, 8 in Other Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to tighten caps on private gatherings for the next four weeks after confirming the country's first cases of the new coronavirus variant omicron.Starting Monday, up to six people can gather in Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, while up to eight people can gather for private meetings in non-capital areas.Currently, the caps are set at ten in the greater metro area and 12 in non-capital regions.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision on Friday in a COVID-19 meeting in Seoul, saying that the government will focus on strengthening its quarantine measures for the next four weeks.The prime minister also said that the government will expand and apply the COVID-19 pass system to most multi-use facilities including restaurants and cafes in order to reduce virus risks in daily life.He added the government will allow a one-week grace period before fully enhancing the system.