S. Korea's Top Security Adviser, Chinese Diplomat Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s national security adviser Suh Hoon met with a high-ranking Chinese diplomat in China on Thursday and discussed ways to advance peace on the Korean Peninsula and other issues.Suh held talks with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party at a hotel in Tianjin on Thursday afternoon and continued discussions over dinner.According to the Chinese media, Suh said South Korea hopes the two nations will not spare efforts to establish lasting peace on the peninsula and continue cooperation in the region and protect multilateralism.He also expressed hope that the two nations will have visits by high-ranking officials and deepen substantive cooperation in trade, culture and quarantine.In response, Yang reportedly said that as strong advocates of multilateralism and free trade, the two nations should continue cooperation to ensure the stability of global industry networks and supply chains.He added China also hopes to play a constructive role in efforts to settle lasting peace on the peninsula.