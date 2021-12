Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur led his team’s 2-0 victory over Brentford at a home match Thursday.Son started in the match of the 14th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. In the 12th minute, Sergi Canos of Brentford scored an own goal after Son sent in a strong cross.Son then netted a goal in the 20th minute of the second half, scoring a goal for the first time in five matches.Thursday’s goal was also Son’s sixth of the season in all competitions.With Son’s performance, Tottenham wrapped up their second consecutive Premier League win to rank sixth in the league with 22 points.