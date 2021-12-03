Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

NRA: Releasing Contaminated Water from Fukushima Plant Next Spring Likely to be Difficult

Written: 2021-12-03 11:18:02Updated: 2021-12-03 15:53:00

NRA: Releasing Contaminated Water from Fukushima Plant Next Spring Likely to be Difficult

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority(NRA) has deemed that it would be difficult to meet the goal of releasing radioactive water from Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea from the spring of 2023. 

According to the Mainichi Shimbun and Kyodo News on Friday, NRA Chairman Toyoshi Fuketa revealed his assessment to reporters after inspecting the power plant. 

Before releasing the contaminated water, the NRA must deliberate on and approve a plan by Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) on conducting the release effort but the power firm has yet to request a review by the NRA. 

Fuketa urged TEPCO to make the request at the earliest date possible within the year. 

TEPCO stores contaminated water from the Fukushima plant in large tanks. The water is treated in a filtration system, but the radioactive element tritium remains.

The Japanese government announced in April that it plans to release the contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean from the spring of 2023.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >