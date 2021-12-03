NRA: Releasing Contaminated Water from Fukushima Plant Next Spring Likely to be Difficult

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority(NRA) has deemed that it would be difficult to meet the goal of releasing radioactive water from Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea from the spring of 2023.According to the Mainichi Shimbun and Kyodo News on Friday, NRA Chairman Toyoshi Fuketa revealed his assessment to reporters after inspecting the power plant.Before releasing the contaminated water, the NRA must deliberate on and approve a plan by Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) on conducting the release effort but the power firm has yet to request a review by the NRA.Fuketa urged TEPCO to make the request at the earliest date possible within the year.TEPCO stores contaminated water from the Fukushima plant in large tanks. The water is treated in a filtration system, but the radioactive element tritium remains.The Japanese government announced in April that it plans to release the contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean from the spring of 2023.