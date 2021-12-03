S. Korea, US to Discuss Early Phase 2 Assessment of OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

Military officials from South Korea and the U.S. are expected to discuss an early assessment of the allies' preparation for the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) slated for the second half of next year.An official from the Defense Ministry said on Friday that the two sides will likely consult on advancing the second-phase full operational capability(FOC) assessment of the allies' future Combined Forces Command(CFC) under Seoul's leadership.This comes after President Moon Jae-in and visiting U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly discussed the matter the previous day.As for the allies' agreement to update their wartime contingency "Strategic Planning Guidance"(SPG) in eleven years on Thursday, the official said the process will take some time to reflect changes with the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and Seoul's defense capabilities.Asked about the allies' joint statement following their annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) making reference to preserving peace and security in the Taiwan Strait for the first time, the official denied there being any military implication.