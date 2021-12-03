Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Senior Chinese Politican Supports Seoul's Push for War-Ending Declaration

Written: 2021-12-03 13:43:56Updated: 2021-12-03 16:00:46

Senior Chinese Politican Supports Seoul's Push for War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party overseeing diplomacy, expressed his support for Seoul's push to declare a formal end to the Korean War, saying it will help promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the presidential office on Friday, Yang made his remarks during talks and over dinner with National Security Adviser Suh Hoon in China's northern coastal city of Tianjin on Thursday that lasted nearly six hours.

The endorsement comes as South Korea and the U.S. have consulted on the matter as a political and symbolic step in bringing the North back to negotiations.

Suh and Yang agreed to enhance their strategic communication and cooperation, highlighting the importance of dialogue and diplomacy with North Korea in achieving the peninsula's denuclearization and establishment of the peace regime.

In regards to a stable management of the peninsula's security during the peace process, Yang said Beijing has consistently backed Seoul's efforts to improve inter-Korean relations.

The two sides also reconfirmed their joint push to arrange a visit to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping once the spread of COVID-19 recedes in both countries.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >