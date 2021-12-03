DP's Election Committee Co-Chair Quits Amid Allegations about Private Life

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) recently recruited election committee co-chair Cho Dong-youn stepped down amid allegations about her previous marriage and personal life.Cho, the head of Seokyeong University's Center for Future Defense Technology and Entrepreneurship, on Friday expressed her wish to resign to DP leader Song Young-gil.This comes just three days after the ruling party announced the recruitment of the 39-year-old mother of two as a defense and security expert.Meanwhile, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl proposed a meeting with party leader Lee Jun-seok, who has canceled official duties amid an apparent rift between the two.Stressing that there seems to be a misunderstanding regarding comments one of his close aides has made about Lee's use of election committee PR funds, Yoon denied ever being informed about such remarks.Lee, in response, said he was perplexed by Yoon's proposal to fine-tune the agenda ahead of their meeting, saying he will meet with the candidate when he is confident that their talks won't be superficial.