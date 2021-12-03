38 North: Heightened Activity at N. Korea's Uiju Airfield Suggests Trade Resumption

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based North Korea analysis website said there is heightened activity in and around North Korea's Uiju Airfield, near the Chinese border, suggesting that the regime may be planning to partially resume trade.Citing recent satellite imagery on Thursday, 38 North reported that activity continues on what is believed to be the airfield's disinfection center, including movement of trucks and materials around the warehouses.The airfield appears to have been partitioned off in recent months, with a new rail spur constructed leading to its eastern end.The website said operation at the facility will be vital to the resumption of imports that would bring in much-needed food, medicine, and other materials for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Construction of the facility at Uiju Airfield began in March 2021, which includes ten large warehouses, support buildings and five railway platforms along a new spur that connects to the Chinese railway network via Sinuiju Station.