Data: Online Transactions Expand at Fastest Pace in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

Online transactions expanded at the fastest pace in October due in part to the government's relief payouts.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the value of online shopping transactions stood at 16-point-nine trillion won in October, up 21-point-seven percent on-year. The latest surge is the biggest since the statistical agency began compiling related data in 2001.Online transactions of food delivery services surged 46-point-seven percent on-year to two-point-27 trillion won, reflecting social distancing and the government's discount coupons.Online purchases of electronic goods and communication devices also rose 36-point-five percent to a record two-point-two trillion won, due to the seasonal demand for heaters and the release of new smartphones.Amid accelerated vaccination and preparations for a transition into living with the virus that began in November, transactions for traveling and transportation services rose 34-point-one percent on-year, and culture and leisure activities by 39-point-one percent.Purchases made through mobile devices jumped 28-point-six percent on-year to 12-point-23 trillion won, with mobile transactions taking up 72-point-three percent of all online purchases.