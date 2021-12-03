S. Korea, China Reportedly Agree to Holding Virtual Summit if Xi's Visit Not Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China reportedly agreed to push for a virtual summit between their leaders, should the COVID-19 pandemic impede Chinese President Xi Jinping from visiting Seoul in person.The agreement reportedly came during a meeting between National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party overseeing diplomacy, in China's Tianjin on Thursday.According to an unnamed South Korean government official familiar with the latest talks, the two sides agreed to continue communication between their leaders, despite quarantine making it impossible for Xi to travel outside Beijing.The official added that President Moon Jae-in and President Xi can stay in touch over the phone or through videoconference whenever deemed necessary.Xi has yet to make a reciprocal visit to Seoul following Moon's trips to China in 2017 and 2019.