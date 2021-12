Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop superband BTS has topped nine of Billboard's year-end charts for 2021 including for overall duo/group category, Billboard global, digital song sales and world albums.The band's 2020 hit song "Dynamite" led the year-end Billboard global chart which excludes the U.S. while "Butter" topped the digital song sales list. Their album "BE" took the number one spot on the top world albums for 2021.Unveiling the rankings on Twitter, Billboard said the seven-piece South Korean group "dominates internationally."This year "Butter" has been a smash hit in the U.S. staying atop the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for ten weeks."Permission to Dance" and "My Universe," a collaboration single with the British rock band Coldplay also ranked number one on the Hot 100.