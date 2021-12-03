S. Korea Provides Romania with 120 Oxygen Generators

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has donated 120 oxygen generators to Romania, the country which shipped two-million COVID-19 vaccines to Korea this past summer.The South Korean embassy hosted a donation ceremony Thursday at the country's disaster management authority bureau attended by Ambassador Kim Yong-ho and the agency's chief Raed Arafat.Romania asked for Seoul's support in October amid an upsurge in the number of patients with severe symptoms and Seoul decided last month to provide 120 oxygen generators in humanitarian aid, worth some 200-thousand dollarsThe equipment arrived Wednesday morning and the ceremony was held at Romania's proposal.Ambassador Kim noted that Bucharest's earlier vaccine supply assisted Korea's first-dose vaccination rate reaching 70 percent.Arafat thanked Korea for the swift provision of the life-saving medical appliance.Under Seoul's cooperation, Romania was able to import 15 million euros worth of coronavirus test kits from Korea early last year. This summer, it sent two-million Pfizer vaccine doses to Korea.