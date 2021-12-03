Gov't Secures Enough Urea for 6 Months Use

Photo : KBS News

The government says it has secured at least a six months supply of urea.Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon on Friday chaired the 24th government-wide response meeting on the supply situation of urea water solution.Production volume of the diesel fluid currently exceeds the daily average consumption of 600-thousand liters while supply at filling stations is reportedly running smoothly.Also, more than half of the three thousand tons of urea that arrived from China on Wednesday has been moved to a factory to produce the solution. The remaining batch will also be delivered to a plant within Friday.Another three thousand tons of urea secured by an individual Korean firm will also leave China on Tuesday.Based on such arrivals and stockpiles at home, the government says the country has enough urea to be used for at least six months in all sectors including automobiles, industries and agriculture.