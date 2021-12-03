Ruling Party Accepts Presidential Election Committee Co-Chair's Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has accepted the resignation of Cho Dong-youn, a co-chair of the party's presidential election committee, amid rumors and allegations regarding her previous marriage and personal life.DP election committee spokesperson Koh Yong-jin announced the decision on Friday, saying despite party chair Song Young-gil’s dissuasion, Cho insisted she would step down citing the need to protect her children from a barrage of online abuse.The decision came hours after Cho, an army major-turned-assistant professor, expressed her intent to resign to Song.The 39-year-old mother of two, who is the head of Seokyeong University's Center for Future Defense Technology and Entrepreneurship, was appointed on Tuesday as one of the senior co-chairs of the committee apparently in DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s bid to appeal to young people.However, a YouTube channel run by a former conservative lawmaker raised suspicion about her previous marriage and personal life, which spawned an onslaught of rumors and allegations that resulted in a slew of online abuse targeting Cho and her family.Meanwhile, DP presidential candidate Lee expressed regret over her resignation, saying he will bear responsibility for the matter.