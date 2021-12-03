N. Korea Excluded from UN Humanitarian Aid Plans for 2nd Consecutive Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has reportedly excluded North Korea from its global humanitarian aid program for the second consecutive year.According to the report, Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, published on Friday by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), North Korea is among around 30 countries facing a humanitarian crisis.However, the regime is missing on the list of prospective aids recipients, apparently due to its long-standing border-lockdowns to fend off COVID-19 which makes it difficult to monitor and assess aid distribution in the North.Robert King, Washington's former special envoy for North Korean human rights issues, said in an interview with Radio Free Asia that unless the North allows on-site monitoring by UN agencies, aid budgets will be allotted for other countries first.Meanwhile, the annual OCHA report assessed the food situations in the North, as well as in Afghanistan and Myanmar are “acute,” adding they will likely deteriorate further by the year’s end.