PPP Chief Lee, Presidential Candidate Yoon to Meet amid Rifts

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl and party leader Lee Jun-seok are set to meet each other Friday night amid rifts between the two.PPP floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon announced the prospective meeting on Friday after he talked with Lee over an hour in Ulsan earlier in the day.According to Lee’s aide, the meeting is likely to be held in Ulsan at around 7 p.m. Friday but the time could change pending when Yoon arrives from Seoul.Lee was visiting the southeastern port city on Friday as part of his trips outside the capital region that began after he canceled official duties earlier this week allegedly in protest of being sidelined by Yoon and his aides.PPP floor leader Kim said that he had discussed with Lee on several pending issues, expecting the party chief and presidential candidate will share candidate talks and find “better ways” during the meeting.